ONLY time will tell whether Greens leader Adam Bandt has ended the current run of "gotcha" questions from journalists covering the federal election. Mr Bandt's answer ("Google it, mate") when he was asked last week whether he knew the current WPI (wage price index) was obviously a concession that he didn't. But it also looked like a calculated risk from Mr Bandt - a gamble that those following the federal election in their lounge rooms are starting to tire of the traps and the game play of the contest so far. If that was his gamble, and it proves successful, he will have done a favour for all the political sides in the run-up to May 21. Because those on the conservative side who have been celebrating the fact Labor leader Anthony Albanese didn't know the unemployment figure or the Reserve Bank's cash rate might well have forgotten that Prime Minister Scott Morrison couldn't recall the price of bread relatively recently. Some of those offering excuses for Mr Albanese not knowing the unemployment figure would have been the same people seizing on Mr Morrison's problem with the cost of supermarket staples. That's the thing with gotcha questions. They don't just get the other side. A campaign in which Mr Morrison, Mr Albanese, Mr Bandt and whoever else are quizzed on milk and petrol prices, economic indicators and acronyms will show us which of the leaders of the big parties is being best briefed by their staff. It won't necessarily tell us which party deserves to form government, though. We tend to develop a shorthand to explain election losses (John Hewson's disastrous A Current Affair interview; Mark Latham's menacing handshake with John Howard), but the truth is that every election is determined by a million tiny decisions. Non-rusted-on voters in seats across the country are judging the various parties on all sorts of policies - economic, social, environmental, defence. They are looking at the small picture (the local candidates), the big picture (the party leaders), the Australian picture, the global picture. It's a complicated business - as it should be if you're being given the chance to decide who will lead the country. As they make their decision, they deserve to be given all the information they need - and that includes a lot more than knowing who's OK with the WPI.

