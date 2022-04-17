sport, bathurst-1000-news,

AN emphatic win by Thomas Sargent and Cameron Hill capped off a fantastic weekend of racing at the Bathurst 6 Hour. They stood on the top step of the podium alongside second place finishers Brad Carr and Tim Slade, and Shane Smollen, Rob Rubis and Nick Percat, who came third, making for a BMW 1-2-3. READ MORE: Hill and Sargent surge from back of field to win Bathurst 6 HourA record crowd was there to see it all. There were 18,422 fans in attendance over the three days, the biggest number ever seen and well up on the 15,000 that attended in 2021. Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor welcomed the figure. "That's an improvement on the last time. You look up the top of the Mount it's quite a good crowd up there," he said. He said the weekend had been "fabulous", with the influx of racing teams and supporters helping to deliver a much-needed economic boost to the region. "It's all great for the economy of the city. It's showcasing our great city," he said. "... It's just been from start to finish a fabulous weekend." Cr Taylor said that the Bathurst 6 Hour is continuing to grow in popularity year after year, as seen with the crowd figure and the number of entries. The event was on the verge of setting a new record for the biggest field to start at Mount Panorama, with 65 cars poised to appear on the grid. However, two cars failed to make the start, seeing the record of 64 cars stand.

