A SUCCESSFUL Bathurst 6 Hour weekend will have given our city's accommodation and hospitality sectors hope that better times are ahead after the darkest days of the COVID years. A record attendance of almost 18,500 over three days at Mount Panorama was encouraged, no doubt, by some glorious weather in Bathurst during the Easter weekend - particularly on Sunday. Even the notorious Easter holiday traffic over the Blue Mountains was in Bathurst's favour this year as the city hoped to attract visiting Sydneysiders: the Transport Management Centre reported a delay of one hour mid-morning on Good Friday, which had become just 15 minutes by mid-afternoon. Considering the horror show on the Great Western Highway around Katoomba in previous years, a one hour delay was comparatively speedy. The big 6 Hour crowd on Mount Panorama followed the more than 11,000 people who packed into Carrington Park late last month to see the Penrith Panthers defeat the Newcastle Knights - itself a record for that fixture. Looking ahead, the Royal Bathurst Show extravaganza is now less than a fortnight away. The Bathurst Winter Festival will kick off a couple of months after that. The scars of COVID and its lockdowns are everywhere in the city - principally in the empty premises throughout the CBD - but there must be a sense now, among the local sectors that most rely on visitors to the city, that the worst is well behind us. True, we've thought that before. But the difference now, in the fourth month of 2022, is that so many of the restrictions that governed our lives have been wound back that it would be too difficult and too politically costly to reinstate them. We're living with COVID, for good or bad. And to see the crowds at Mount Panorama or at the football, to see visitors wanting to come to our city, diners wanting to eat at our restaurants, and workers back in CBD offices is to think that the people of NSW are showing that, yes, they are ready to live with the virus. Absence makes the heart grow fonder and we've had plenty to miss since the early months of 2020 and the shuttering of so much of our country. We spent a lot of time cooped up in our homes. Is it any wonder that we've now got an itch to wander?

