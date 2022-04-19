A NOTICE of motion about a Bathurst bypass to this week's Bathurst Regional Council meeting might mean something or nothing, depending on your point of view. Councillor Jess Jennings wants council to apply to Infrastructure Australia for the Bathurst bypass to become a new national priority list item and he wants council to try to get the freight and trucking sectors to add their support. For those of a cynical bent, it might look like a facsimile of action - the sort of thing that you do when you're trying to look like you're doing something. But for others with a real interest in this project, any mention of it - even if it is just a request to have it added as a priority item with a government body - must be better than no mention at all. The temptation with the long-talked-about Bathurst bypass is to assume that it will happen some time around the 12th of never, but that does ignore the fact that bypasses in this state are hardly rare. On the New England Highway, a bypass of Scone opened less than two years ago, neighbour Muswellbrook is next cab off the rank and planning is underway to go around Singleton. Just down the road from Bathurst, Orange's Southern Feeder Road is being built in stages as a sort of companion piece to the Northern Distributor. Meanwhile, the first sod was turned on a bypass of Parkes in November last year - a $187 million, 10.5-kilometre project that will sweep traffic around to the west of the Newell Highway town. There were probably people in Parkes who thought a bypass would never happen there. But it seems to be happening now. Where the Parkes bypass project should be of interest to those pushing for a Bathurst bypass is in the length of time it has taken for it to come to the construction stage. Funds were being allocated for planning way back in June 2018 and the community was invited to have its say on the bypass in June 2019. But it's not expected to open to traffic until 2024. As is being seen with our own Great Western Highway upgrade and duplication from Kelso to Raglan, these big projects are often as lumbering as the heavy machinery that works on them. But that's no reason to give up hope or to trim our ambitions. It's just a reminder that the bypass journey of a number of kilometres will require many, many steps.

