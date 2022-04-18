sport, local-sport,

AN early morning five kilometre run with her family - according to Kellie Gibson "it's the best way to start a Saturday." On Easter Saturday morning the Gibson clan - Kellie, her husband Wes and sons Beau and Charley - were amongst the 139 people that turned out for the latest Bathurst parkrun event. For Kellie Gibson it was her 192nd appearance in a Bathurst event and like she has done so many times before, she took out the honours for first female finisher. She covered the distance in 21 minutes and 19 seconds. It was not as quick as her personal best for the course, a 20:47 she did in February, but Gibson still finished with a smile on her face. It was her 13th consecutive finish in the top 10 outright at Bathurst as well as she crossed the line in ninth. It also added to her first female honours at Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge in Orange in March. "I had COVID about four weeks before that [mountain challenge] but I didn't get very sick. I had a break for a week and I was lucky I hit the ground running again," she said. "I'm sort of having a bit of a break now as the other big race I was training for got cancelled, a 12 kay in Sydney." READ ALSO: Whitfeld and Aussie team-mates mix things up before next World Rugby Sevens Series test READ ALSO: Qualifying incident impacts Brad Shiels' TCR Australia Series round at Bathurst READ ALSO: Turnbull drives her third Renshaw Cup winner in succession Wes Gibson (19:38) placed fourth outright with Charley (21:26) eighth and Beau (23:13) 17th, but as Kellie Gibson pointed it out, parkrun is just as much about enjoyment as it is times. "I love it and I just love the community, it's the best way to start a Saturday. Pretty much ever since parkrun started that's what we've done as a family," she said. "You're celebrating everyone in this and it's a good opportunity because it's five kays to just push yourself every now and then. You know sometimes I run with my kids too, it's just such a good environment." The winner of Saturday's parkrun was visitor Harrison Ferns, the Hills District youngster crossing the line in 18:23. He was followed by Matthew Ferguson (18:20), James Pucci (18:25). In total there were 14 personal bests recorded on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/d5cf6ab1-abfc-494c-bdd7-b4380a4a2476.JPG/r0_469_4429_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg