ON Saturday, April 9, a massed choir and orchestra of over 120 singers and musicians performed Handel's Messiah at the All Saints' Anglican Cathedral. The performance was superbly conducted by choirmaster William Moxey to a very appreciative audience that packed the cathedral. The performance of Handel's Messiah was nothing less than magnificent. I have had the privilege of listening to a few live performances of this composition, but I have never heard a performance that was better! When the Hallelujah Chorus played, I was standing at the rear of the audience. A lady next to me was mouthing the words to the chorus when she stopped halfway through and started crying. She turned to me and said: "This is so moving." As performers concentrating on giving their best, they don't always know the impact that the music is having on the audience. They are sending out the sounds, whereas the audience is receiving them. I can tell you that during the Hallelujah Chorus the music filled up the entire cathedral and was so powerful that it washed over us in waves. It was both exhilarating and emotional. As the music soared, so did our spirits. Thank you all for an outstanding performance. It is one that I will remember for the rest of my life.

