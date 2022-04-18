news, local-news,

I HAVE noticed a number of corflutes for Andrew Gee nailed to trees in the Bathurst area. I spoke to someone in his Bathurst office who said that the Australian Electoral Commission had approved this practice, but according to the Bathust Regional Council website, election posters are not to be attached to trees. Does this show a lack of care for the environment by the Nationals?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/c36a3b31-4056-4275-afea-79855cdca1ed.jpg/r0_248_461_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg