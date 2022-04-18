BATHURST'S Tristan Hadson is a qualified chef who is enjoying a career change as a mechanical engineering apprentice. And he is pleased with the shift in direction. "A trade certificate is worth its weight in gold right now," he said. "I feel incredibly lucky that my workplace has invested in me and given me the opportunity to do this apprenticeship. "I have been able to complete the study for free under JobTrainer and the skills I am learning at TAFE NSW are skills I can take anywhere." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: When the 33-year-old decided to make a career change, he became a pallet repairer at the CHEP Service Centre, which provides reusable packaging solutions. Seeing his skill and talent in minor maintenance and repairs, the company offered Mr Hadson the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship and undertake a Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade with TAFE NSW. Now in his third year, Mr Hadson is the company's primary fitter and machinist, undertaking vital upkeep and repairs on factory equipment to keep the operation running smoothly. He has also enjoyed roles including forklift operation and being the company's health and safety committee chairperson. "The company flagged the opportunity of an apprenticeship with me and I jumped at the chance. It was too good to pass up," he said. A recent Engineers Australia report - based on data produced by the Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business - stated that vacancies for engineers in NSW had grown by 54 per cent in the 12 months to December 2021. Meanwhile, the National Skills Commission has determined a national shortage of mechanical engineers and forecasts very strong future demand for anyone thinking of joining the trade. CHEP Service Centre manager Phillip Newton said Mr Hadson was a valuable part of the operation. "Tristan has excelled in his new role and we now have the expertise we need right here five days a week, and he's a truly valued member of our team," he said. Mr Hadson said that, as a mature-age student, TAFE NSW had supported him to learn at his own pace and grow into his new profession.

