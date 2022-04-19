community,

THE community will have an opportunity to meet the candidates and put questions to them ahead of the federal election. The Bathurst branch of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) will host a candidate forum on May 5, just over two weeks prior to election day. While the forum will be held in the context of a CPSA meeting, it is open to anyone and everyone who would like to attend. CPSA president John Hollis said the group offers a forum in the lead up to every election to help voters get to know their candidates. "By the attendance that we get - we get over 100, up to 150 attending - and we get some very vigorous questions, so that is a very good indicator of the interest that's shown these things," he said. "We do the federal, state and local government [elections] and they're all attended very well and the same comment applies to them all: the community asks whether we're going to have the forum." The CPSA anticipates there will be seven or eight Calare candidates at the forum. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Hollis said each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their policies, then attendees will be invited to ask questions. "They can direct their question to a candidate or all the candidates and very strictly the community members will only have one minute to ask their questions," he said. The forum will begin at 10am in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre theatre and be followed by morning tea.

