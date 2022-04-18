community,

People flocked from far and wide, as a healthy crowd was on hand for Monday's charity dog trial at Tarana. Held at the Tarana Hotel, there was a number of categories held across the course of the day, with more than $1700 raised for the Muriel Stevens Community Chest. Dog trial organiser Peter Moore said people travelled from all across NSW to attend the event, which was held in what he described as ideal conditions. READ MORE: "There were heaps of people from Sydney and all around. You name it, they were there," he said. "There was a big crowd here all day. The whole top deck was nearly full all day." In the local category, Cat and Eloise Fletcher took home first place with their fox terrier bitch Buttons, while Al John from Oberon took out the encourage class with his dog Jessie on 97 points. In the novice category, Canowindra's Josh Messina won with his dog Tess. Mr Moore said a healthy crowd was on hand to witness the dog trial, which has been held on Easter Monday for almost a decade now. The event organiser said it was great to see so much money raised for the Muriel Stevens Community Chest, which is named in honour of his late stepmother and helps lend a hand to people in the Tarana and Oberon areas. "If anyone needs a hand with anything, the community chest will come and support you physically or financially," he said. "Muriel Stevens is my step grandmother, or my best mate's aunty. She died in 2014, but if someone was down or coming home from hospital, she was ready to come over give them something. She was just a genuine kind person. "This has been carried on in the same vein, just helping people. It's actually quite surprising how many people have come across tough times today. "It's a really good community group."

