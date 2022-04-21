EASTER has come and gone and our district would appreciate about 50 millimetres of steady rain, preferably starting 24 hours after the Royal Bathurst Show. Our season is still very good and the usual suspects of Barber's Pole Worm and Sheep Footrot are relishing the green, moist conditions. The biosecurity of our flocks and herds is of utmost importance as our core business is their Animal Health Status. Please never take your eyes off the ball and don't take risks with neighbours' yards or animals. I KNOW that many young families got away from the farm for a few days over Easter and this is so important in a land of cattle and sheep. Farm work can be pretty dull at times and parents often rely on youngsters to help and keep the family ship afloat. The good seasons and viable prices won't last forever and it's great to see our younger families enjoying the results of their work. My generation had a look at most state capitals and New Zealand, whereas our parents spent their lives close to home. One of my ancestors rode a horse from Hill End to Parramatta twice yearly to collect mail from Great Britain. Hopefully he collected more than a Bunnings or Harvey Norman catalogue. THE Easter car races brought lots of visitors to our towns, cafes, pubs, servos and shops. We seem to be looking at COVID in the rear view mirror with tourist families in the street, 80,000 people at the Sydney Show and good attendances at church services on Easter Sunday. Mount Panorama is the jewel in Bathurst's crown, but future developments are very much on ice while a Federal Section 10 is covering a large area. Minister Ley invoked the sweeping legislation contrary to the advice that she was offered and there must be a lot of diplomacy in play before future plans for The Mount and its environs are developed. AFTER the first week of the federal election campaign, we see our Calare electorate still without a Labor candidate as it's a daunting challenge to tackle Andrew Gee, who is quoted at $1.07 to retain the seat. Anthony Albanese had a nightmare first week of his campaign and even though he's a quiet, likeable personality, he must get his bus back on its wheels quickly. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is a very good campaigner, stays on his message and has a very thick skin. This story still has more than a month to unfold and changes will happen on most days. Sportsbet says Labor $1.60; Coalition $2.335 and those are pretty skinny odds in a two-horse race. HAPPY 60th birthday to Glenn Naylor at Perthville, who is renowned for being the iron man of the rural industry workforce. He must have lost count of the number of lambs and hoggets that he has lifted into mulesing cradles and he's never been known to mistreat an animal. Thank you for your years of non-stop work Glenn. ENVIRONMENTAL damage is caused by rapidly increasing numbers of feral deer that are quickly becoming a serious feral pest. Sambar, fallow and red and hog deer are now obvious in a lot of our timbered country and a guess at their population would be around one million animals statewide. Feral deer must carry livestock diseases and they degrade sensitive ecosystems, waterways, forest plantations and farmlands through the impact of grazing, browsing, trampling and wallowing. Surely our Local Land Services has plans for controlling these pests and advice is available from LLS on 6333 2300. THE renovation of the Bathurst Sportsground is complete and must revive many sporting memories. Think of the Bishop Norton walk on St Patrick's Day, Austen Knight winning mile races, Peter Haley (of Tulloch fame) running from 40 yards to bowl, Tony Luchetti presenting prizes for Diggers Day Cricket and Len Ryan kicking a field goal from halfway to almost win a league grand final in 1970 for Cowra. Lots of country people were involved in sports at the Bathurst Sportsground as athletic carnivals and pushbike races were held at close intervals for generations. A READER asks for three cheers for the crew at Goodyear Bathurst who helped a family with a tek screw in a flat tyre at 4.15 on Holy Thursday. The Fortuner was on the road for a six-hour trip and three small kids tell me "It's always Goodyear for me". Take a bow gentlemen. WEEK 41 of the Australian wool sales was the last sale prior to a one-week recess for Easter. Of the offering of 43,311 bales, we saw 89 per cent sold. The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) closed basically unchanged at 1367ac/kg. The first day of sales was very positive as some business had been done and buyers were keen to fill orders and get them ready for shipment prior to the Easter break. The second day then eased as orders were filled. Receivals have been up in March/April after the rain-disrupted start of the year and week 43 sees an early estimated offering of more than 50,000 bales Australia-wide. As mentioned, there is no sale in week 42 due to the Easter recess. Let's hope that this recess gives shippers and exporters a good opportunity to get wool into containers and on the water. Sales will recommence on April 27.

