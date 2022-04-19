sport, local-sport,

HE'S seen the growth of women's rugby league in the Western Region, so it's no surprise that Andrew Pull is a fan of the NRLW's confirmed expansion. After starting as a four-team competition in 2018, six teams now participate in the NRLW's current form with eight to feature next year. It is expected that 10 clubs will be part of the premiership by 2024 Pull, who coached the Western Rams women's side this year, believes the NRLW will be hitting its straps at the right time. "In two years the timing will be perfect because the game is continually growing," he said. "[With] the enthusiasm and love that the players have got for it, you need those clubs to feed into. "At ground level, it's amazing the enthusiasm the players have got for the game and they need to be rewarded with those opportunities." READ MORE: Panorama Platypi take out 13s crown on back of Jamie Powley's hat-trick READ MORE: Former Bathurst Panther, Oberon Tiger Ben McAlpine signs for Manildra Rhinos READ MORE: Shoulders is named women's player of the carnival at NSW Police Cup Pull added that one of the biggest benefits to NRLW expansion will be seen at the community level with participation. "I'm sure it will [increase participation] across the entire state because you've got more clubs to follow - kids always look up to sportspeople as idols and it'll certainly promote the game at grassroots level," he said. The Western's Women's Rugby League has been a testament to that participation with the addition of under 13s this year taking the amount of grades from four to five. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/7e6e2b7d-152d-4cc6-bba0-c8c7b13dcc71.jpg/r755_1438_3143_2787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg