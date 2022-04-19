sport, local-sport,

TURNBULL, Rue, Muscat - they are names synonymous with the Bathurst Harness Racing Club and if what played out at this year's Mini Trots Championships is any indication they will be names to note in the future as well. Over the Easter weekend all seven members of the Bathurst Mini Trotting Club headed to Tamworth for the state championships. There were over 100 races held across the two days as young drivers from across the state showed off their skills in the gig. The competitors were split into three divisions - Midget, Shetland and Pony - based on the respective height of their horses. Jett Turnbull (Eldorado), Mason Muscat (Golden Studleigh) and Lacey Turnbull (Watermelonelsha) all raced in the Pony division, Ava Turnbull (Lucky Stella, Perfect Storm) raced in the Pony and Shetland categories, Ella Turnbull (Lancelot, Sandy Bay) doubled up in the Midget and Shetland events, while Myah Muscat (Star Boy) and Billy Rue (Cant Catch Corky) had fun in the Midgets. For Billy and Myah, it was their first time competing at the championships. Just as the older members of their family love racing, going by the big smiles on their faces so to do the Bathurst Mini Trotting Club stars. "They love going and watching their dads and mums and aunts and uncles and cousins do what they love and they get to learn tips and tricks off them and put it into their own ponies," Bathurst Mini Trotting Club president Carly Turnbull said. "Billy Rue his Mum actually did mini trotting and with the Muscats, their Dad did it, so they've had a family member involved with the minis as well as the senior races. "It's pretty competitive, but in saying that, all 80 children that attended were so beautiful, as much as they want to get out there and win, each child that won was the first to congratulate like second, third, fourth and last." READ MORE: Sofia Arvidsson wins aboard Jalaneel, Breivika and La Puddie in big Bathurst debut READ MORE: Burns Bay wins the Vale Viv Butler Pace for Peter Trevor-Jones READ MORE: Turnbull makes it a Renshaw Cup treble as she wins with Stingray Tara The Saturday races were handicapped based on the height of the horses, while on Sunday the handicapping was more heavily based on performances from the previous day. "On the Saturday each child and their horse raced in three heats then would either make it into a consolation or a final, so they got to race five times," Carly Turnbull said. "On the Sunday, which is usually called the fun day, they got to race three times. "We did walk away with three final wins, a consolation win and lots and lots of placings. They all came away with at least a first, second and a third." With the championships open to youngsters from across Australia - not just those in New South Wales - there were also State of Origin races staged in Tamworth. Billy and Ella were lucky enough to represent NSW and while Queensland came out on top, they enjoyed the contest. "The kids just love it, what is so great about it is that it's not just about racing, they get to catch up with friends they only see once a year, but these friendships last," Carly Turnbull said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

