AFTER Amanda Ginn watched two unlucky starts unfold at Dubbo for Winlock Jimmy she had confidence that her young dog would have a better time in his first Bathurst start. Winlock Jimmy ($2.90) certainly enjoyed a better time of things in his third career start, maintaining his early lead all the way to the finish ahead of Hadid ($2.25 favourite, Tanya Nieuwendyk) and She's A Magician ($9.50, John Chapman). Winlock Jimmy went out from box four in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (450 metres) at Kennerson Park, needing a decent start to avoid the typical turn one dramas that often unfolds at the Bathurst track. Queen Avatar and Hadid both got out of the boxes slightly quicker than Winlock Jimmy but Ginn's runner pushed through to take the lead midway around the turn. Hadid stayed within two lengths of Winlock Jimmy until the end of the back straight, where the favourite drifted wide and lost touch with the leader. Some of that ground was recovered but Winlock Jimmy cruised to a three length win in 26.07 seconds. "We trialled him and we could see the potential that he had. We tried nominating him but we couldn't find a maiden at Dubbo for the 400m," Ginn said. "We'd seen that he's had a couple of strong run home times in his trials so we thought we'd throw him in today over the 450m since you could get that in a maiden here. "He had to jump and hopefully hold on, since he hadn't been over 450m before, but he did it in style." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/212eccba-8f39-4d0c-9865-dd7c7867dfcb.JPG/r1615_1109_2664_1702_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg