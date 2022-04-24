community,

After a hiatus during COVID, members of The Persuader's Powerhouse group recently celebrated one year of the renewed business networking group. Founded by The Persuader owner Steve Semmens in 2013, the group's weekly meetings were suspended during COVID but returned 12 months ago due to popular demand. Mr Semmens said the group is a very powerful platform for local business owners to utilise to help grow their clientele and he is glad to have the group back and meeting on a weekly basis again. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Applicant's promise to city as medicinal cannabis facility is approved "This is the renewed version," Mr Semmens said. "It's actually been around for eight years but this is the new group which we started off about a year ago because of COVID, basically. "We started getting together and supporting each other and it's been going really strong. "People wanted to formalise it again because it's a really powerful way to generate income." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Historic 'Macquarie' homestead to reach 200th anniversary in June Since the rebirth of the networking group, a number of new members have come on board. The group of 21 now meet every Friday morning before work at the Mo Chroi Play Café. The exclusive group allows one local business owner from each respective industry and Mr Semmens said there are still a few spots to be filled within the group; specifically a graphic designer, florist and mechanic. "We are looking for any enthusiastic business owners who want to help others and in return get ahead in the market," he said. "Say you've got 300 customers and I've got 300 customers, because we're in this group, we now have access to 600 customers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mitchell Conservatorium to share delights of the opera genre "You refer business to each other. "Of course, you've got to build trust to do that, it doesn't happen overnight, but once it gets going then it's very effective." Over the last 12 months, the renewed Persuader's Powerhouse group has seen over $600,000 gained through referrals between members at the meetings. The group aims to boost local business and encourages owners and customers to build personal relationships. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

