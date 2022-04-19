sport, local-sport,

HE'S not sure about the strengths and weakness of his rivals, he's still learning about his own playing roster, but one thing Oberon captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu does know is the Tigers will have some tough challenges in the 2022 Woodbridge Cup. Oberon has spent the last two seasons competing in the Mid West League competition, but dwindling numbers in that premiership has seen them join the Woodbridge Cup for 2022. It not only means more rivals vying for the premiership, but the quality amongst the ranks of the Woodbridge Cup clubs means they are quality rivals. "It's going to be tough, most of the players on that side [Woodbridge] are on the pay roll so they'll be real tough. It will be hard for teams like ours," Lefaoseu said. "We'll just take it week by week, I'll just try to bring them up tough. There's going to be some tough footy in the next 14 weeks, it's a long comp. "I know nothing about any of those sides in Woodbridge, I've heard that Canowindra are tough and Manildra, but I don't really know them. We just have to go out and play hard." Just as season 2022 marks a new competition for the Tigers, for Lefaoseu this season is his first as a senior coach and first with Oberon since 2019 when the black and golds were in Group 10. He lined up for Bathurst Panthers in Group 10 last season, but a change in work circumstances meant the Tigers were a better fit for him. READ MORE: He's back - Lefaoseu will coach the Oberon Tigers in season 2022 READ MORE: Ben McAlpine signs for Woodbridge Cup club Manildra Rhinos READ MORE: Norton takes on his maiden coaching role with CSU Mungoes He's glad to be back and those in Tiger town are just as happy to have the cult figure who played in the 2017 grand final side on board. "I've coached before, but not top grade. It is pretty exciting to work with them, most of them are local too," he said. "It's been good, it was hard at first but things are getting along smoothly now. "It's been a long pre-season so everyone is excited to get on the field. The community are actually excited too, they can't wait, they were happy that I got the job." The Tigers did play a pre-season trial against Hawkesbury Hawks but the captain-coach knows this Saturday's season opener against the Eugowra Golden Eagles will be another step up. "We've got a few away for our first game, like some of our main players too, our halfback and a front rower, so it will be tough," Lefaoseu said. "I'll probably play everywhere," he added with a laugh. "Because we're missing a few players I'll just chuck myself where I think it makes a difference for the team. Mainly up front and in the middle, maybe in the centres but I'm getting too old so I'll probably let the young fellas play there." Saturday's match at Eugowra will kick off at 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/bde91c21-15e3-4026-a7c4-fccc3f5e95fa.jpg/r187_185_1944_1178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg