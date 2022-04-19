sport, local-sport,

IN a festival that honours the king of rock and roll Leigh Davis hopes that Turbo Tommy can claim a crown on his own during Wednesday night's Elvis Championship (2.040 metres) at Parkes Paceway. Turbo Tommy is drawn to feature prominently in the night's $10,000 main event as he goes out from gate two in search for career win number five. The son of Art Major has proven himself to be a routine placegetter over his 70 starts - 29 of them being minor placings - but Davis will hope Turbo Tommy can take the step up to the top once again. He has confidence that Wednesday night can be that moment. "He's going good and he'll probably be hard to beat in this," he said. "He raced at Young the other day and he was really unlucky. He never got a clear run. He's a little horse that's a professional placegetter. He's always thereabouts." Turbo Tommy's latest start at Young would have been a sickening watch for anyone who backed him. He sat behind the leaders after starting from the inside gate but when the front running pair began to fade Jake Davis had nowhere to take Turbo Tommy. With plenty of speed coming from the outside Turbo Tommy had to sit behind a wall of horses despite clearly having a lot left to offer in the run for race. Prior to that run he was a close second at Dubbo - a track where he's found most of his recent success. He now looks to hit the front at Parkes, a venue that hasn't been as kind to him in his career. "We had the nice draw at Young the other day but he still wasn't able to get the clear run. I think out of two he should hopefully get a bit more luck. He's the kind of horse that you do have to drive for luck a lot of the time," Davis said. "He can't lead because he doesn't have a lot of gate speed but he should be up there towards the finish. "He's just a great little money spinner for us and usually bringing a little bit in each week." Some of the main dangers in the race include Greg Rue's Scaramucci, Peter Keogh's Rusty McCool and Jeff Pilon's Four Starzzz Lil.

