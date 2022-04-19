New COVID cases in Western NSW Local Health District drop again

coronavirus,

THE trend is continuing down for new COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District. The health district reported 376 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday after reporting 439 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday and 402 cases in the 24 hours beforehand. That followed 501 new cases, 712 new cases, 758 and 792 new cases in four respective reporting periods. Of the latest COVID cases in the health district, 69 were from PCR tests and 307 from RATs. According to the latest figures available, Bathurst Regional local government area had 1206 active cases, Orange 1308, Blayney 244 and Dubbo Regional 1724. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Looking at the state, there were 10,856 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 7203 from RATs and 3653 from PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1623 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, up by 47 on the previous 24 hours. Of those, 70 people are in intensive care, up by three on the previous day, and 21 require ventilation, down by one. NSW Health has reported the deaths of eight people with COVID-19: five women and three men. Three were from Sydney's south, one was from Western Sydney, one from Sydney's south west, one from Sydney's north, one from the Lake Macquarie area and one from the Northern Rivers, according to NSW Health.

