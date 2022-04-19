sport, local-sport,

Experienced horseman Andrew Banks rode a treble, including the cup winner Fearless Mila, under unusual circumstances on Saturday at Lightning Ridge. The final five races were flag starts after a barrier malfunction in the opening event won by Gunnerside. The last time flag starts were used in the region was well over 30 years ago at Trundle in the Central West when the barriers became bogged. All that aside it was a big crowd to see the well performed TAB performer Fearless Mila win the 1,200 metres P W Concrete Lightning Ridge Cup for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm. Fearless Mila (Andrew Banks, $5) raced in a forward position and won by over a length from the Bryan Dixon Gilgandra-trained pair Ecker Road (Zara Lewis, $4) and Fox Spirit (Angela Cooper, $6). At the recent Mudgee meet Fearless Mila finished second to the Brett Robb trained All Words which won again on Sunday at Dubbo. First leg of the Andrew Banks treble was the Peter Mills, Quirindi trained Hillbilly ($4) which accounted for Turmoil (Jodi Worley, $5.50) and Saimaa (James Rogers, $10) in the 900 metres Class 1 Handicap. Andrew Banks then won the 1,200 metres Maiden Plate on the Andrew Bayley, Coonamble trained and Canham family owned Miss Ash Star ($6) which settled behind the leaders then finished best to beat Direct Vision (Clayton Gallagher, $4.60) and More Than Venice (Jake Barrett, $2.20 favourite). Kieren Hazleton is building a handy team at Gilgandra and Japingka (Clayton Gallagher, $4) led throughout to win the 1000 metres Benchmark 58 Handicap from Another Sheila (Jodi Worley, $6) and Indian Thunder (Angela Cooper, $6). Wellington trainer Karen McCarroll took a team to the Northern Territory last winter and Gunnerside was placed at Adelaide River and Darwin. Contesting the 900 metres Maiden Plate at Lightning Ridge, Gunnerside (Elissa Meredith, $3.20 favourite) raced outside the leader then took control to win by over two lengths from Outback Pat (Zara Lewis,$7 ) and Dream Lad ( Jacob Golden,$6 ). Dubbo based apprentice Elissa Meredith completed a double when the Kelly Smith, Collarenebri trained Ringside( $6 ) shared the lead before scoring a close win over Legal Zou ( Clayton Gallagher,$3 fav.) with Big Arjay ( Zara Lewis,$6 ) finishing third in the 1200 metres Lost Sea Opals Benchmark 45 Handicap.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/83f30807-243e-4fc9-8fb9-2e51138098d9.jpg/r1571_744_2647_1352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg