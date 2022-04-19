sport, local-sport,

POSTING a season-opening clean sweep - it is something Bathurst Bulldogs president Phil Newton would love to witness this Saturday but he knows doing so against fierce rivals Orange Emus will be no easy task. The last time Bulldogs tasted joy across all grades on the first day of the season was in 2019. That Saturday the Bathurst club was on the road against the Dubbo Kangaroos. Last year it was Bulldogs and Emus in round one and they split the honours - the Bathurst club won first grade (19-10) and the women's Ferguson Cup clash (26-12) while Orange prevailed in seconds (36-25) and thirds (33-10). "If you look back over the last six or seven years Emus [first XV] have been the benchmark ... I think it's always good to test yourself and to play Emus at their home ground in the first round gives you an idea of how you're going to go for the season," Newton said. "They'd be favourite over us, but we'll be fine to take the underdog tag and see how we go. "We'll field three grades and our women's side against Emus this weekend and hopefully we'll come home with at least one and maybe with four wins." Bulldogs have not played a Central West Rugby Union competition game since August 7 last year, the finals series being abandoned due to the COVID-19 lockdown of regional NSW. The eight-month break has felt like a long time to many of the Bathurst players, but they have had a solid pre-season and recent trials against CSU and Merewether Carlton to help them prepare. "The pre-season has been three months, so credit to the players and the coaches, the work they've done since the end of January until now is extraordinary and to keep people interested has been massive," Newton said. "We've seen players come and go, which is understandable, and they've had a long time to get fit, but in the last three weeks we've seen a real buy in, we had those couple of trials. They knew it was getting close and it was time to knuckle down and start working on the job we're here for." READ MORE: Hamilton and her NSW Waratahs qualify for fifth consecutive Super W grand final READ MORE: Hooper has impressed in the starting XV for competition leading ACT Brumbies READ MORE: Whitfeld and Aussie team-mates mix things up before next World Rugby Sevens Series test While Newton said the Bulldogs players across the grades will motivate and inspire each other in pursuit of glory this season, those at the club still respect what their opponents have to offer. In the case of the Blowes Cup, Newton feels Cowra - who were declared premiers last season given they sat on top of the ladder at the time of abandonment - deserve to start as the title favourites. "The club the culture and the history speak for itself, as a president I don't have to do anything about that, it goes without saying," he said. "We don't sit down at the start of the year and say we want to win this, this and this. Personally I think it would be great to win everything, that may happen, it may not happen. "Cowra were crowned premiers so they're entitled to start as favourites, they had a great year last year and Cowra at Cowra has always been difficulty, a very parochial crowd, they'll be hard to topple this year again. "But so will Dubbo, so will Emus, I think the competition is just getting closer and closer. "Orange City have picked up, Forbes are always difficult and you never know what they're going to bring to the table." While the Bulldogs will travel to Orange for their season opener against Emus, the other games will see Cowra host Forbes and the Dubbo Kangaroos at home against Orange City. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/ea933f18-d3f3-4d60-b9d4-ae9abb58c0b0.png/r0_5_1717_975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg