THE coach killing season in the National Rugby League seems to be starting earlier each year. There was a time when under-pressure coaches were given until well past the midpoint of the competition - around the time when it was clear their side wasn't going to make the top eight - before the open speculation began about their job. This season, the speculation seemed to start before the competition rounds had begun and it's been intensifying ever since. There is an undeniable gossipy pleasure in wondering whose coaching cards are marked, but it can't be too much fun for the men with the clipboards. Boo-hoo, some will say. They get terrific money and a bit of job insecurity is surely a small price to pay. But it wouldn't be easy. There is an irony that, while the coaching staff numbers at the various NRL clubs have ballooned as the game has become increasingly professional, the head coach themselves has become more of a target for criticism, not less. The coach will get blamed for a stuttering attack, a porous defence, an iffy culture, awful recruitment, players' unwillingness to speak to the media. They'll be blamed for a side's lack of aggression, its over-aggression, for holding a young player back, for throwing a young player in too early, for chopping and changing the line-up and for sticking with a side that isn't winning. But like the leaders of our political parties, each NRL coach sits at the top of a vast and complex operation in which a number of specialists have responsibility for very specific pieces of the puzzle. None of which is to say that NRL coaches should be untouchable and no clipboard-holder on a long-term contract should ever be asked to step aside early. But sport, as has been observed many times before, is a microcosm of life and maybe our increasing impatience with the coaches of these clubs says something interesting about us. Our attention span is growing shorter. We want results now. We're quick to judge - quick to declare a coach useless after a run of three bad games, quick to declare a coach a genius after a run of three good games. And we're less interested in nuance. Eight clubs will miss out on the top eight this year. If the coach of each of those clubs is, by extension, an abject failure, then that's a lot of opportunists who managed to blunder their way into a well-paid job.

