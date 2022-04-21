news, local-news,

Motorcar enthusiasts from around the country ventured to Mount Panorama over the Easter long weekend to cheer on their favourite teams in the Bathurst 6 Hour. Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/814bc8cc-3091-4beb-accf-ed718b2618d0.JPG/r0_180_3743_2295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg