Beautiful autumn weather greeted players on the greens this week. The club also marked the passing of long-time member Col Schumacker who died last week. Members Phil Gray, Luke Dobbie and Ray Fitzalan won the Good Friday Triples at Milthorpe. A six in the last end of the third game gave them victory and a nice cash bonus. The final of the 'A' Pairs was run and won on Saturday. Phil Gray and John Archer defeated Alby Homer and Kevin Miller 28-17. Alby and Kevin had an early lead of 6-3, then 9-8 but Phil and John soon caught and passed them. At the 14th end it was still close with the score on 16-14 to Phil and John but eight shots in four ends gave them the win. Social Games Wednesday April 13 Game one, rink one: Alby Homer and Pam Warrren easily beat Norm Hayes and James Nau, 30-11. After eight ends, Alby and Pam were well ahead on 15-1. Later the score was 23-7. The game ended on the 20th end after Norm and James scored a couple of singles. Game two, rink two: Bob Lindsay and John Martin also had a win, this time over Paul Reece and Barry McPherson. Paul and Barry had the upper hand until the 12th end when their score was 13-10. Bob and John came home strongly with a five and a seven to finish on 30-18. Game three, rink three: Ray Noonan and Phil Murray also had an easy win over Kevin Miller and Jeff Larsen. After 10 ends, the score was 13-3, after 14 ends it was 16-5. The final score: 23-8. Game four, rink four: A Triples game between Ian Cunningham, Garry Hotham and Glen Luck against Denis Oxley, Ken Fulton and Jim Grives saw Ian's team win by one shot. Denis' team was in front all the way to the 19th end when leading 20-17. A couple of twos in the last two ends for Ian, Garry and Glen were enough for the win. Game five, rink five: Relatively new bowler Robert Keady played Swinger in the Triples game between Ian Shaw and John McDonagh against Paul Rodenhuis and also new player, Wayne Bensley. Ian's team were only one-up after seven end, 6-5 when they had a strong run to put them on 19-6 after 13 ends. A couple of fours for Paul's side helped but the end was a win to Ian's team, 22-11. Game six, rink six: Another big margin, this time 23 resulted from the game between Trevor Kellock and Robin Moore against Susie Simmons and Daniel Prasad. It wasn't until the eighth end that Susie and Daniel posted their first win, a four. Trevor and Robin had already had 18 shots on the board. Susie and Daniel limped into double figures while Trevor and Robin triumphed with the score on 34-11. Saturday April 16 Game one, rink one: Chris Stafford and Barry McPherson were too good for Anthony Morrissey and Paul Rodenhuis with a winning score of 22-12. Chris and Barry, both playing very well, took the lead in the fourth end, and held it to the end. Game two, rink two: Bob Lindsay and Trevor Kellock were in control in their game against Ray Noonan and Bruce Rich. Shorty and Bruce were actually in front, 7-6 after the seventh when Bob and Trevor won every end except one thereafter. The result was a whitewash the final score 32-8. Game three, rink three: Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw combined well to defeat Garry Hotham and James Nau 28-15. Garry and James were down 16-11 after 12 ends when they hit the front by winning the next three. The two Ians cleaned up the remaining six ends and twelve shots to take the game 28-18. Game four, rink four: Another big margin of 20 resulted when Bryan Bromfield and John McDonagh beat Pat Duff and Arch Ledger 31-11. After seven ends, Bryan and John were only two in front with a score of 10-8. After 16 ends, the score was 23-10; Pat and Arch scored a single while Bryan and John scored another eight shots. Game five, rink six: Alex Birkens and Paul Reece beat Denis Oxley and Norm Hayes 23-16. After being equal on 4-all in the fifth end, Alex and Paul took the lead to be up 19-11 after 16 ends. Game six, rink seven: Susie Simmons and Grant Brunton defeated Mick Simmons and Jim Grives 17-15. The closeness of the game is shown by scores 6-all after seven, and 11-all after 14 ends. Mick and Jim were up until the last three ends when Susie and Grant came home with four shots in the last three ends.

