THE Easter long weekend saw thousands of visitors enjoying all the city and region has to offer. A record crowd of around 18,000 flocked to Mount Panorama for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, while others enjoyed our museums, parks and gardens and other tourist attractions. Accommodation across the city was at capacity. Visitor numbers were up at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, with almost 1000 people walking through the doors over the long weekend, and almost 3000 people calling into the centre in April already. March was the busiest month at BVIC since April last year and the trend for April is looking set to surpass that. Our museums welcomed thousands of visitors. Almost 2000 people visited the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum over the long weekend, with the new Dino-store exhibit proving to be a drawcard. Both the Rail Museum and National Motor Racing Museum also had great numbers through the door, with close to 800 visitors each. All of these statistics are good news for our local businesses and hospitality outlets, injecting valuable tourism dollars into our economy. Vote for Bathurst BATHURST is a finalist in the awards by the NSW Tourism Industry Council. Cast your vote for your favourite town and community. Support the Bathurst region and vote to make us NSW's Top Tourism Town. Voting is open until Wednesday, April 27. Go to www.businessnsw.com/top-tourism-town-awards-2022 Bathurst Lapidary and Collectables THIS popular club is tucked away near the tennis courts in Eglinton and has more than 100 members from all over the region. The club caters for those who have an interest in lapidary, stamp collecting, coins, bank notes and other collectables. It was my first visit to the hall and I was pleased to see it was a hive of activity with members of various ages working on their rocks and gems, having a chat and a bite to eat. THE number of people in full-time jobs is up across NSW as the state's unemployment rate remains at a near record low. The Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force data shows: The NSW unemployment rate remains below the national rate after a record low last month as the state's economy continues to rebound following the Omicron outbreak and more people moving into full-time jobs. This is off the back of 57,900 jobs created last month here in NSW - almost 75 per cent of all jobs across the nation. This is no accident or overnight success. It is the result of more than a decade of strong government management of the economy, especially through the uncertain times of COVID, droughts, fires and floods. The state's labour market is regaining confidence with more people entering full-time work, putting employers on a more secure footing. More support for hospitality businesses THOUSANDS of hospitality businesses will have an extra four months to pay their annual liquor licence fees. We recognise that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on thousands of our state's pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses, so it is important the NSW Government offers this assistance to up to 18,600 hospitality businesses. The extension is applicable to all liquor licensees, and we encourage businesses to take the extra time to pay if they feel it will help their bottom line. Invoices for the annual liquor licence fees will be issued as usual this month, with the due date postponed from May 30 to September 30. We want to put businesses and workers first so they can continue to be the lifeblood for communities across the state. As well as our hospitality venues, hotels have been doing it tough for more than two years now - even when hotel doors finally opened across the state, the restrictions meant venues were operating at half capacity or less until just a couple of months ago. Hotels in the recent flood-affected areas are now also dealing with many additional challenges as they struggle to get back on their feet. This support from the NSW Government will relieve some of the financial pressure. Eligible venues are still able to apply for fee waivers on financial hardship grounds. To apply, visit www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au/operating-a-business/liquor-licences/liquor-licence-fees/annual-liquor-licence-fees/fee-waiver-application

