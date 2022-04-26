news, local-news,

Good news has arrived just in time for showtime. Show-lovers are in for a treat this year with a $45,000 NSW Government grant set to make the Royal Bathurst Show bigger than ever. The Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association received the funding just in time for this year's show and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the grant will provide the boost needed to ensure the future of the show. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Anzac Day 2022: Bathurst pauses to remember those who served in war "The Royal Bathurst Show is a fantastic local tradition and this grant will ensure it continues to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come," Mr Toole said. The funding is part of the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package which endeavours to provide certainty to show organisers when booking suppliers, hiring equipment and purchasing goods. The grant comes from a total of $5 million that will be distributed between the 190 agricultural shows that are planned right across NSW in 2022. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Stanley Street house gets green light for demolition "Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities. "They not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush." While many will be enjoying the sound of excited children on rides and having their taste buds tickled as pastel-coloured fairy floss dissolves in their mouths, for others there's a lot more at stake at the country shows. Whether it be wood-chopping, in the horse riding ring or in the baking pavilion, competitors rely on earning vital points in their respective categories to secure a spot at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. ALSO MAKING NEWS: First Nations servicemen and women honoured at library The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the country regions as the state reopens. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, visit the NSW Government website's Country Shows page. The Bathurst Royal Show will run from Friday April 29 to Sunday May 1.

