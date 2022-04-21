news, local-news,

BATHURST Regional Council is reviewing its land release options as a growing population and labour shortages, among other factors, put pressure on the city's housing market. And mayor Robert Taylor says an increasing number of those moving to Bathurst from Sydney are retaining their jobs in the big smoke. The Central NSW Joint Organisation - a collection of councils that includes Bathurst - says the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows that, in the 12 months to June 2021, the combined capital cities' population declined for the first time on record as people moved to the regions. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: But the big shift to the bush is not all smooth sailing. Dubbo Regional Council has decided to fast-track the opening of 110 lots it owns in an estate to the east of the city to help ease Dubbo's housing squeeze, while, in Orange, it was reported in January that a lack of houses had pushed rental prices up by about 20 per cent in a year. Bathurst mayor Cr Taylor said the city's population growth over the past year was "slightly higher than the 10-year trend, at an estimated 545 person increase". "This growth rate was not out of character for Bathurst, but was higher than nearby Orange and Dubbo," he said. He said a tightening in housing supply in Bathurst over the past year was due to a range of factors, including a "slightly higher population growth rate than trend, supply chain and labour shortages, and land owners with approved residential developments delaying the release". This, he said, had "made it challenging" for some new residents to find appropriate housing. In response, Cr Taylor said council has been "reviewing land release options with a view to increasing supply, as well as reviewing planning controls to ensure infill development can be optimised". Bathurst has long been a growing city - council is working on a projected population of 58,600 by 2041 - and has long attracted residents wanting to leave Sydney. "This trend [attracting Sydneysiders] has increased due to the COVID-driven go regional trend," Cr Taylor said. "Residents are moving for a range of reasons, including local employment, particularly in health services, and family ties. "Discussions with new residents does indicate an increasing number are retaining jobs in Sydney and working from home in Bathurst, travelling to Sydney on an as-needed basis." Central NSW Joint Organisation chair (and Cabonne Council mayor) Kevin Beatty, meanwhile, says the shift to living in the regions will spread the economic advantages. "We see this regionalisation as rebalancing the nation, meaning that the opportunities and potential of regional Australia are realised, leading to a more productive, more balanced and more equitable Australia, for the benefit of all Australians," he said. But he said the right infrastructure and services need to be available for these growing populations. "We need to see the investment in fixing the current problems in the regions - not the problems of three years ago," he said.

