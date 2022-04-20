community,

One year of fundraising has come to fruition for the Mount Panorama Lions Club which has donated five medical machines to the Bathurst Base Hospital. The four vital signs machines and the colposcopy machine are set to benefit staff and patients in the maternity ward and Obstetrics Gynecology Clinic. Bathurst Health Service general manager Cathy Marshall said the machines will allow the hospital to provide a much more accessible service. "It means we can leave a vital signs machine in each of our labour wards plus the postnatal ward so we're not having to move them around from patient to patient as much," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Legacy puts the call out for more volunteers "[They're] more easily accessible for the midwives and medical staff and if there's an emergency the machine is just there so it's quickly accessed." Mount Panorama Lions Club director Dean Ward said he and his wife Lorraine suggested that the hospital would be a worthy beneficiary of the club's fundraisers and the members were more than happy to agree. The club was able to secure a total of $53,500 to cover the costs of the five machines. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ricky's Breath to 'jagger' on into Keystone this Friday for local gig Through fundraisers and donations made by "people who want to make a difference", the club raised $42,200. The remaining $11,300 was donated by the Australian Lions Foundation. "It's just fantastic to see it come to fruition," Mr Ward said. "It's worked out really well, it's taken us about a year to get to this point and we're very happy with the outcome. ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'Skyrocketing' costs lead to another tight budget for Bathurst council "Lorraine has a medical background, she was a nurse, so it was close to her heart as well and it's really good to see it's going to a worthwhile cause. "As I understand it, the maternity ward didn't have a lot of things donated to it, a lot of it seems to go to other areas of the hospital first, so there was a need there and they're obviously happy." Ms Marshall thanked the club for the generous donation that will not only alleviate some pressure in the hospital but also help with educating trainees. "We're very grateful to the Mount Panorama Lions Club because we would have had to wait a very long time to secure some funding to buy these updated machines," she said.

