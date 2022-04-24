community,

THE Hill End and District Volunteer Bushfire Brigade recently enjoyed a win at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Awards. The brigade won the NGO and Community Groups Population category A award for its work in container recycling to support its own operations and the local community. As part of their War on Waste (WOW) project, brigade members encourage individuals and businesses to drop off their empties at the fire shed, as well as organising volunteer-run container collections from local establishments. IN OTHER NEWS: Not only has this led to a reduction in litter and landfill, but they have raised $7000 over the past three years. Of that, $4000 has gone to the brigade and $3000 has gone to Hill End Public School. The program has such strong community support that one regular donor, when asked by a friend for some empty glass bottles for a home brewing project, insisted the friend donate 10c per bottle to the War on Waste. The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Awards, which were held earlier this month at Albury, recognise, celebrate and reward the sustainability achievements of rural and regional communities right across NSW, and are organised by Keep Australia Beautiful NSW. The Litter Prevention Award category is supported by the Return and Earn NSW container deposit scheme. Through Return and Earn, consumers receive a 10c refund for each eligible drink container returned at any of the 600 return points across NSW. Since the scheme launched in December 2017, more than seven billion drink containers have been returned for recycling via Return and Earn.

