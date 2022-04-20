sport, local-sport,

NUMBERS for this weekend's Bathurst City Bowling Club ANZAC Triples are well up from last year as teams from across the region look to lay claim to one of the Central West's most coveted prizes. A total of 32 sides will take to the rinks at the Bathurst club over this Saturday and Sunday, chasing a perfect three wins from three matches to put themselves in the hunt for the trophy. Last year's champion team of Bernie Diduszko, with Geoff Thorne and Bob Lindsay will be back to defend their title this weekend. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the popular triples tournament using its current format. Bathurst City Bowling Club treasurer and co-organiser Neville Townsend said the competition has a long and proud history. "It's a time honoured event that started in 1956 at the RSL Bowling Club on Rankin Street," he said. "Prior to transferring to the Bathurst City Bowling Club it was held on a Saturday afternoon, but after sponsorship from the Bathurst RSL Club and the sub-branch a new format was introduced - two games on Saturday and one on Sunday. "To celebrate the ANZAC tradition we have an opening and closing ceremony each day conducted by the RSL sub-branch. We'll have 32 teams from Griffith, Orange, Lithgow, Millthorpe, Oberon, Majellan and Bathurst City. "We've got some strong teams coming and last year's winners will be tough to beat. They will provide strong opposition." Three teams were able to win all three of their games at last year's tournament, and the result came down to the number of ends won. The winners had a plus 37 end count, which put them just two ahead of runners-up Mick Simmons, Susie Simmons and Ian Schofield. Third place went to the team of Phil Gray with John Archer and Ray Fitzalan, who finished on plus 32 ends. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/27c87844-9396-40f4-8f34-93e1e89cd4bd.png/r0_97_1550_973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg