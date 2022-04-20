Leap in new COVID cases across Western NSW Local Health district

coronavirus,

NEW COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District had a big jump in the latest reporting period. There were 376 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, but 661 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday - which was the highest number since 712 new cases mid-last week. Of the latest COVID cases in the health district, 152 were from PCR tests and 509 from RATs. According to the latest figures available, Bathurst Regional local government area had 1174 active cases, Orange 1293, Blayney 227 and Dubbo Regional 1704. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Looking at the state, there were 15,414 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 10,311 from RATs and 5103 from PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1639 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, up by 16 on the previous 24 hours. Of those, 72 people are in intensive care, up by two on the previous day, and 24 require ventilation, up by three. NSW Health has reported the deaths of 15 people with COVID-19: eight men and seven women. Four people were from south-western Sydney, four from Sydney's inner west, two from south-eastern Sydney, one from western Sydney, one from northern Sydney, one from Wollongong, one from the Lake Macquarie region, and one from western NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

