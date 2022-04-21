news, local-news,

The Country Cruisin' for Can Assist fundraiser has enjoyed continued success in 2022, raising another welcome figure to support cancer patients and their families financially. The event, which was held on Sunday, April 10, raised $21,400 for Can Assist Bathurst, who work tirelessly to assist local cancer patients with household expenses, transport costs and accommodation. READ ALSO: Bathurst division of Legacy after more volunteers Country Cruisin' organiser Mel James said close to 200 cars took part in this year's event, and was thrilled to see so many take part in honour of her late brother, Ash James, whom the fundraiser is dedicated to. "Considering the impact of the pandemic over the last couple of years, we're very grateful to see the event continue to grow each year," Ms James said. "We like to make this a big event each year, as Ash was such a big-hearted person, and Can Assist were always there for him during his treatment, so we want to do our bit to help other local cancer patients in need." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Ricky's Breath to play gig at Keystone this Friday Can Assist Bathurst president Gen Croaker said all funds raised will go towards financial assistance for cancer patients in the Bathurst district. "To receive such a generous donation from the James family on the back of this fundraiser each year means so much to us, as we do not receive any government assistance or are eligible for grant funding," Ms Croaker said. READ ALSO: Oberon's Mayfield Garden pleased with Autumn Festival attendance "Patient claims have certainly risen over the past two years, as a lot of people are needing help with utility and petrol costs, as many lost their jobs during COVID." The fundraiser has raised close to $75,000 for Can Assist since its 2019 inception. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

