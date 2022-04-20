news, local-news,

MOTORISTS are continuing to have a much needed reprieve from sky-high petrol prices, with Bathurst's average falling to much more acceptable levels. As of Wednesday, the average price for regular unleaded in Bathurst was 170 cents per litre, which a spokesperson for the NRMA said was "fairly comparable to other locations across the Central West". The situation is a significant improvement from what motorists experienced earlier this year, with unleaded surpassing $2 per litre. Towards the end of March, some retailers in Bathurst were charging in excess of 212.9 cents per litre. "In the past four weeks, we've seen fuel prices drop considerably. In Bathurst the price of regular unleaded has dropped 33 cents - a very welcome change for families going into the school holidays," the spokesperson said. "It wasn't long ago that we were talking about fuel prices nudging $2 per litre, so it's really pleasing to see these prices finally come down. "As well as the temporary reduction in the fuel excise, we've seen global oil prices stabilise so we're pleased these price drops are now flowing through to the regions." As of Wednesday, the best price for unleaded in Bathurst was at the United, where it was advertised for 169.4 cents per litre. All other retailers had regular unleaded for somewhere between 171.4 and 171.9 cents per litre. The United, along with the Metro at Perthville, had the best price for diesel at 179.9 cents per litre. The best price for e10 was 163.4 cents per litre, also at the United. The NRMA spokesperson encouraged people to shop around for the best price, particularly if they are travelling over the school holidays. "If you're heading out of town for the school holidays, make sure you check the prices both where you are and where you're going as there might be a considerable difference in prices," they said. "Sydney is currently heading to the bottom of its price cycle so there are some very good prices available." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/3d328b1e-65f6-4506-8767-49ebad84d6db.jpg/r0_143_3720_2245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg