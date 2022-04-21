sport, local-sport,

A BIG serving of ball movement and plenty of passion. That's a recipe teams can expect the Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Cup side to bring to their games in 2022, as they get their campaign underway this Saturday afternoon against rivals Orange Emus. Like most other teams who made finals in the incomplete 2021 season there will be a sense of unfinished business among the Bulldogs camp as they look to start a new competition off on the right foot. Bulldogs forward Justin Mobbs said the team would love to bring back the approach to their rugby which earned them their latest premiership three years ago. He feels the team that's been put together this season has the capability to do just that. "I feel like we'll be playing a lot more like the way we did in 2019 because we've got a pretty mobile team and we'll be looking to use the ball quite a bit," Mobbs said. "We'll be backing ourselves a lot, and we've got a lot more depth than we've had in previous years, especially in the tight five. That's a big plus. "While we'll look to play expansive footy where we can we'll also have the capability of playing that tight stuff that we've probably lacked in the last 12 to 18 months, just purely through depth of players." Mobbs said after a somewhat disrupted pre-season the team have been able to put together a constructive series of practice sessions over the last month. "It was disappointing to have the season finish the way it did last season - though it was necessary with the outbreak of COVID we had - so we're looking forward to a big season this year, for sure," he said. "The way it ended has made people keen to get back, though the longer pre-season has seen that enthusiasm come in waves. Over the last six weeks it's picked up a lot. "Before that we had people cramming so many social functions that had been cancelled over the last two years into the past three or four months, so that's disrupted availability in pre-season, but that's all behind us now and our numbers at training have been really good." A game against Orange Emus, especially one away at Endeavour Oval, is a brutal way to start a campaign but it's going to give Bulldogs an early measuring stick for the new season. "It's a tough way to start but it should give us a really good indicator of where we're up to and what we'll need to do moving forward," Mobbs said. "I think it'll definitely show us where we are, with Emus being the benchmark that they tend to be each year. "We'll have a strong side that we'll be putting on the park this Saturday, though in saying that I've heard whispers that there are others still to come back who aren't ready yet - so I'd say the club will only strengthen throughout the year." In Saturday's other games Dubbo Kangaroos host Orange City and defending champions Cowra Eagles host Forbes Platypi. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/5320f226-552a-4e27-a491-81691bcfd952.jpg/r493_995_3526_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg