BATHURST Bushrangers are hopeful that their under 12s and 14s will be able to enjoy competitive fixtures for the upcoming AFL Central West junior season but it's going to require a numbers boost in their squads. Bushrangers are chasing more players in the two age groups to field full teams, with the club putting the call out for any interested juniors to get involved in a new game. Bushrangers president and under 14s coach James King believes the lack of engagement with AFL from schools is leading to a reduced interest in the game from kids. "You do get some of the AusKick kids coming through but a lot of those kids are still too young to be playing under 12s football," he said. "Without having school programs in place and without the Paul Kelly Cup receiving support from public schools it makes it a big challenge to try and get kids coming through. "Most of our juniors tend to come out of public schools but AFL isn't really the priority in the area at the moment. If they're going to commit to several sports they're really targeting rugby league or touch football, so you're losing that pipeline of players coming through year five and six. "We have a lot of kids in the situation where they've aged out of the under 14s and are now eligible for 17s. It's just a case of kids not having a lot of exposure to playing AFL over the last couple of years because they haven't been able to run a lot of programs." Through that lack of engagement King believes that not many juniors in the region are aware of how exciting the game can be to both play and watch. Though King said it can often be a tough battle with many codes on offer in the city across the winter season. "I think a lot of people are naive to what a fantastic game it is. Our 'stickiness' rate is great. When you get kids playing AFL they tend to stay," he said. "With rugby league, union and soccer you're in a town with a competitive group of codes. We try and minimise the competition with those by playing on a Sunday but obviously not every parent can commit a full weekend to two days of sport. "There's a lot of factors at play but I think a lot of it mainly comes down to exposure and getting kids active in the game." King said the benefits of AFL are not just great on a physical level. "Obviously the game is great from a physical fitness perspective, since you're improving your aerobic and athletic abilities," he said. "What I tend to point more to though are the psychological skills of the game, where you're learning how to be a good team player and how you resolve problems across a range of situations that are presented to you. "It's certainly a physical game but we put a lot of time towards protecting players' heads and playing technique. It's all-round a fantastic game and I think a lot of kids would understand that if they get out there and try it." Those interested in joining up or seeking more information can reach King on jameskingpers@gmail.com.

