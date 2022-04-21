sport, local-sport,

It was nice to see Allan Brown back in the winner's circle after a long hiatus, his 41 points was good enough to win Thursday's B grade event on a countback over a gallant Peter Sheppard. Paul Dury (39) rounded out third while the scratch went to the illustrious Greg Leseberg on 19 points. Dave Mansfield was untroubled on his way to 39 points and the A grade title by a comfortable three shots over Tim McKinnon, Steve McDonald was a further shot back in third as the scratch was duly accepted by Phil Campbell with 34 points. Linda Edwards had a tidy 34 points to win the women's division from Lyn Cameron (33) and Michelle Kingham (32). Sheppard made amends by teaming with Warren Matthews to fire 46 points in the 2BBB for a one shot margin over Ian Thomas and the colossal Ian Miller. Mitch Bestwick continued with his recent run of good form, on this occasion his 38 points elevated him to the top of Saturday's A grade tree, hot on his heels were the chasing pack of Wayne Morgan (37) and James Hundy (36). Visitor Dillyn Burazin signed for the scratch on two over par. Murray Wood returned 39 points to get the B grade spoils from the chasing pack of Dane Rossiter (38) and Greg Malligan (37). The scratch landing in the pocket of the magnificent Clint Lamb with 22 points. Val Stuart had a very handy 37 points to win the women's event by a commanding four strokes to Lousea Johnston. The 2BBB worst ball was an initiative on the day by trainee pro James Hundy and it was well received by Jake Davis and Jacob Lamb who fired 28 points to win on a countback over Bestwick and John Young. Sixteen points enabled Dylan Thompson and Matt Pender to win the scratch. The public holiday Monday consisted of the popular two person ambrose which resonated well with Dylan Thompson and Evan Deveney who compiled 54.75 nett to win the event comfortably from Justin Sutton and Simon Quintner (57). Will Johnston and Zac Pope (60) grabbed third as the scratch ended up in the hands of Dave Hitchick and Dave Clemens with 62 off the stick. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4855aa23-88c2-4e10-9ff2-966bfb7c35a2.JPG/r0_1695_2722_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg