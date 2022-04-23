Anzac Day, Soldiers Saddle, horse racing, fashion, entertainment, Michelle Tarpenning

Following a non-crowd event in 2020 and restricted numbers in 2021, Tyers Park will certainly be the place to be for the 2022 Soldier's Saddle Race Day. With the weather forecast set to be a warm and sunny day, General Manager of Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing Club, Michelle Tarpenning, is anticipating a big crowd. "It will just be fantastic to see thousands of happy faces back at the track," she said. "We are expecting a bumper crowd and we are sure everyone will enjoy being back, especially without restrictions of previous years." Michelle said that ticket sales for the day had been strong, with the VIP tickets sold out at the beginning of the week. "We originally looked at 300 people but actually were able to increase numbers," she said. "It's a great way to enjoy the race meet in style and I'm sure those who got tickets will thoroughly enjoy the day." There will be plenty of action on and off the track with a seven race program, including the feature event- Race 6 Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle. There will be full TAB and bookmaker services, plenty of food and beverage options, and live music from much-loved, local band The Mud Monkeys. The track itself is in top condition and Michelle said that it should be an amazing day. "The weather predictions are good and the track is in fantastic condition for racing," she said. "A big thank you must go to everyone involved in the day, especially our major sponsor Bathurst RSL who have been a solid partner for over 20 years." While tickets will be available at the gate on the day, as one of Bathurst's most popular calendar events, people are encouraged to purchase general admission tickets online which will help speed up entry to Tyers Park. Online tickets are available at www.nswtickets.com.au/event/15400, with general admission $25. Under 18's and Bathurst RSL members receive free entry, however Bathurst RSL members are reminded that they must show their membership cards on the day. Gates open at 11am with shuttle buses from Bathurst RSL every 20 minutes from 12pm, while a return service will run every 20 minutes from 4.30pm.

Big day ahead for Bathurst's Soldier's Saddle Race Day

