The Soldier's Saddle is never complete without the popular Fashions on the Field (FOTF) competition. This theme this year is 'Autumn Wear', so think felt hats, wraps, gloves, handbags and hosiery, and of course that perfect pair of shoes. There are five categories to enter: There are amazing prizes for the winners of each category including cash and local wine, while the major prize is five nights accommodation at Peppers Salt Resort & Spa in Kingscliffe (thanks to Pearce's Lithgow Furniture and Bedding Lithgow). For more information, visit www.btracing.com.au/soldiers-saddle/fashions-on-the-field/.

The perfect excuse to get dressed up this autumn

GREAT DAY OUT: Imogen Drinkwater, Megan Neville and Tayla Brasier enjoy the races back in 2021. Photo: File

FASHION: Competition will be fierce in 2022. Photo: File There are five categories to enter: Fashionista (for ladies who have won more than five FOTF events in NSW)



Elegant Classic Lady



Most Contemporary Lady



Best Classic Dressed Man



Contemporary Best Man There are amazing prizes for the winners of each category including cash and local wine, while the major prize is five nights accommodation at Peppers Salt Resort & Spa in Kingscliffe (thanks to Pearce's Lithgow Furniture and Bedding Lithgow). SET FOR THE DAY: Joel Harper and Jessica Corse show what it takes to be part of the Fashions on the Field in 2021. Photo: File For more information, visit www.btracing.com.au/soldiers-saddle/fashions-on-the-field/.