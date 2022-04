AN old Bathurst guy in his mid-83s suggested to Bathurst Council to plant more trees - in the CBD. Trees will provide shade and cooling and may reduce street temperatures by six to eight degrees. Shade and cooling, you must be fooling, came the reply. Council must be thrifty and temperature is just above 50. So no more street trees in the CBD.

