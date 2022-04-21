TALK of an era of "regionalisation" must be warming the hearts of bush mayors all over our state. Kevin Beatty, the chair of the Central NSW Joint Organisation, which represents a group of country councils which includes Bathurst, says the big shift is on as those in the capital cities go looking for a better life in the regions. It could be dismissed as hyperbole except for the fact that the stories of Sydneysiders fleeing the capital are everywhere - and the tight-as-a-drum housing market in many a country city attests to the fact. Cr Beatty, also the mayor of Cabonne Council, says this regionalisation will not just lead to bigger populations in rural NSW, but to a more general "rebalancing", where "the opportunities and potential of regional Australia are realised". It's an interesting concept. Those of us who live in regional NSW have long felt smug about the lifestyle we enjoy, but there has always been an undeniable pull to the big cities for the career and economic opportunities they offer. It's unlikely that Sydney is going to become a ghost town any time soon, but if the pace of those leaving the cities continues to gather steam, some of those economic opportunities might be spread more widely. In a second press release from the Central NSW Joint Organisation, Cr Beatty talks about the success of the "activation precinct" at Parkes (where the most recent news was that a recycling company is planning a $260 million investment as it sets up business there). In this region, though, you could also talk about food and wine at Orange, education at Bathurst, renewable energy at Wellington and Dubbo, tourism everywhere. It's hard to believe our region has even begun to realise its full potential. And it's easy to imagine that even some of the most bullish projections about population growth in that three-hour belt from Sydney's outskirts might prove to be conservative in coming years. The trick, of course, will be ensuring that what is drawing people to this region isn't lost as they arrive. That will take careful planning, long-term vision and a willingness to reject the idea of infinite housing sprawl. We don't want people moving away from Bathurst in 20 years in search of a quieter, more relaxed life. We've got the quieter, more relaxed life now. And it's important we do what we can to preserve it.

