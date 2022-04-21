sport, local-sport,

HIS form during the pre-season was ominous and Joey Bugg was tipped for big things in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership, but the Bathurst Panthers playmaker will now be a spectator for the next two months. Bugg broke his thumb in Panthers' round one win over the Wellington Cowboys and is now waiting for surgery to repair the damage. "It was in that first game at Wello, I was trying to slap the ball out as someone ran past and hit my thumb and broke it," Bugg said. "At the moment I'm out for six weeks, possibly eight. I've got to get surgery hopefully this week or next week on it and go from there." Bugg is hoping the recovery will be swift so he can resume his campaign with the Panthers and demonstrate why he was first choice for the halfback role this season. "We had a big off-season, everyone was going in sweet, like everyone was fit, and then first game I'm out, so not a good start. But I rather it be now than later on I suppose," he said. "Hopefully I get a bit of luck for the back end of the year." It was Bathurst Panthers who gave Bugg his first taste of Group 10 premier league football in 2013, but the young playmaker faced plenty of competition for his spot. In 2017 he was named Group 10's first division player of the year, but Bugg's aim was to be a top grade regular and so he decided to make the switch to Cowra. With the Magpies Bugg locked in that top grade spot - he played in the 2018 grand final against Panthers - but after two seasons with them he decided to make another move. READ MORE: No Hewitt, Loader or Blake Seager for Bathurst Panthers in season 2022 READ MORE: Big day of league planned for annual Chad Nealon Memorial Challenge Cup READ MORE: Doolan nabs a brace to help Bathurst Panthers defeat Wellington He signed up for Bathurst Panthers for 2021 and was used at five-eighth and hooker. This season - following the departure of star halfback Doug Hewitt - he started in the halves alongside Jeremy Gordon. Bugg is disappointed he won't be in the middle this Sunday when the Panthers take on Cowra, the contest against his former club one he had been looking forward to. "It would've been an unreal game to play in," Bugg, who is now in his 12th year with Panthers, said. "We played them in the [Bathurst] knockout and we had a pretty good game, the knockout games aren't very long compared to this, but after they beat Workies in the first game [of Peter McDonald Premiership], I reckon this would be a pretty good game. "I'll head over for sure, but I'll just be spectating at the moment. Yeah when you want to be playing it makes it hard watching for sure. "Watching might help I suppose, I can see who is going where and who is doing what." Panthers, who won that pre-season knockout clash 18-10, are hoping to repeat the dose when they take on the Magpies at Sid Kallis Oval.

