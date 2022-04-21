Bathurst Lions Farmers' Market to be held at Berry Park this Saturday

community,

The Bathurst Lions Farmers' Market is set for a change in location this Saturday to allow for Royal Bathurst Show preparations at the Bathurst Showground. From 7.30am to noon on Saturday, the market will run at Berry Park, the same venue where the Riverside Markets are held. READ ALSO: READY, SET, JUMP: Erin Cobcroft skydiving for Black Dog Institute Farmers' Market coordinator Paul Haysom said there will be a range of fresh produce for sale and is encouraging everyone to get in early to take advantage of larger stocks. "There will be a lady selling terrarium plants that will make perfect Mother's Day gifts, as well as the usual range of fruit, vegetables, bread and home-made products," Mr Haysom said. READ ALSO: Date confirmed for Veritas House's Winter Wonderland Ball Mr Haysom said market events have been well attended in 2022, which has helped the Lions Club from a fundraising perspective. "We donated $5000 from last month's gate takings towards the flood appeal in northern NSW," he said. For more information, visit the Bathurst Lions Farmers' Market Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/ea07da99-51d4-4113-9520-b6a41a4116cc.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg