RE: Support Will Make A Difference (letter, The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor, April 8). As noted in Mr Taylor's letter of thanks, the Smith Family's appeals and The Learning for Life program support disadvantaged children and young people to succeed at school and their education, creating better outcomes and futures for themselves. One in six Australian children and young people live in poverty today, many of whom are now facing even greater challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VIEW Clubs Australia is the Smith Family's largest community sponsor for the Learning for Life students. Members number over 15,000 nationally, in 312 clubs, supporting 1520 disadvantaged children and young people in the Learning for Life programs each year, delivered across every Australian state and territory. VIEW continues to hold a unique place as the only national women's organisation solely focused on supporting and advocating for the education of children requiring financial support. The Bathurst VIEW Club are actively fundraising within the Bathurst community for the sponsorship of their allocated children requiring the program's educational support. Recently, Bathurst local, Grant Denyer, through his participation in Dancing With The Stars, named The Smith Family as his preferred charity. Grant has raised the profile, awareness and the importance of the children's programs.

