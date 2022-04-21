WHEN I stood for council last year, I realised how important it was to understand the Integrated Medical Centre proposal for the CBD. First notice we received was in the Western Advocate of March 7, 2021 when council gave in principle support for the proposal. Then on August 23, 2021, "Hospital Plan Goes On Show", and on August 29, 2021, the RSL Club stated "it had ticked every box". On October 16, 2021, a two-page ad in the Western Advocate listed 211 supporters for the plan. RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: I wrote a letter to the editor on October 22, 2021 - "Great plan, wrong location". I received considerable flak during the election campaign when I estimated a cost in excess of $10 million as the ratepayers' contribution to the parking. Also, I had concerns on its visual impact on our heritage city. On March 17, 2022, I wrote a letter to all new councillors showing my concern that they voted to submit an application to the Minister for Local Government to accept a one-off request for a developer's 29 metre high building, which goes against Bathurst's LEP of maximum 12 metres - done without any community consultation. I have just received a "no new news" reply. This is a joint submission with the developer to the Minister for Planning for designation as a "State Significant Development". I attended a U3A meeting with council on February 28, 2022 and have now received a copy of the site and location plan prepared by Zauner Construction. I have done a strategic analysis of the car spaces and I have calculated that ratepayers will pay $81,000 per space compared with the developer's offer of $21,000 per space. Why would council's cost be nearly four times the developer's cost? Taxpayers should not have to subsidise a commercial development. I believe this proposal could be in jeopardy if council cannot find suitable funding for the parking. If further funding does not come from the developer, it comes from either council, or state or federal government - all public money, which we have to pay for. It is clear council does not have the funds and, if borrowed, ratepayers would have to bear the repayments. In the Western Advocate of March 20, 2022, our state members Toole and Farraway wanted the Federal Budget to include $10 to $15 million for the car park. Council has sought a $10 million grant from the Federal Building Better Regions Fund; with their other election commitments and flood relief funding, this grant application is unlikely to succeed. Basically, the problem is that over the last 10 to 20 years, councillors have shown no vision in addressing our long-term parking issues.

