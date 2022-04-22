news, local-news,

Children got creative on Thursday, in the final Bathurst Library workshop of the school holidays. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book, children participated in a workshop where they personalised their own cauldron and created bath bombs and slime. Bathurst Library program team assistant Louise McNamara-Yip said all the programs throughout the school holidays have been popular. READ MORE: "During our last school holidays in January, many people pulled out with COVID," she explained. "This time there's been lots of kids coming and there's plenty on the reserve list too. Everyone seems to be enjoying it. "There's been a lot of interest in the craft workshops." At Thursday's workshop, children created their bath bombs and slime using an array of ingredients that could be found at home including the likes of PVA glue, water, corn flour, bi-carb soda, citric acid, essential oil, food colouring and coconut oil. Of the children that attended Thursday's workshop, some came dressed in Harry Potter-themed attire, as well as bringing their own wands and evening drawing fake scars on their forehead. "From what I'm told, Harry Potter is high up on teachers' curriculum," she said. "Harry Potter seems to find tons of people from all ages." Keeping with the Harry Potter theme, Comedian and author Andy Jones ran a quiz and disco on the Wednesday, which also proved popular with children. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/876144e3-55ad-48a4-ad7a-4c6e2f906d54.JPG/r323_247_5512_3179_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg