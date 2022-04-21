sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE got returning stars, they've got new faces who are faster learners, they've got plenty of depth and importantly CSU also has a burning desire to find success in this season's North Cup. This season will mark CSU's third in the women's North Cup premiership, a competition in which the university club boasts an impressive record. The students won the inaugural North Cup in 2020 and last season were undefeated minor premiers. Front rower Caitlin James, the joint 2021 North Cup player of the year, has been an important cog in CSU's prior campaigns. She is one of a handful of returners this season and has been impressed by what the squad has done in the build up to the season opener. That was to come this Saturday against Parkes, but with the Boars unable to field a side and Mudgee in the same boat, CSU will now play a friendly against Wellington. "The girls have been training so hard, they're looking really fit and ready," she said "The freshers this year, the new girls are incredible. We've got some who have never played the sport before and they've just picked it up so fast, they're very keen." READ MORE: CSU bloods new players in pre-season trial against Orange City READ MORE: Breakdown, strong defence a highlight of CSU's effort against Bulldogs READ MORE: Big numbers, plenty of enthusiasm from CSU's 2022 North Cup squad With the withdrawal of Narromine, winners of last season's major semi-final, from this year's premiership CSU could by all rights claim the title of favourites. But given the player turnover and the amount of newcomers to rugby in their squad, James is not sure about embracing that tag. "I think having a completely different team, there's a different vibe this year. There are so many girls that haven't played before, so I think the main thing is that we're just aiming to do the best we can," she said. "We have goals that Marcus [coach Marcus Burrell] gives us, an aim for the game, he tells us what our jobs are and as long as we get them done, we'll be stoked. We are just aiming to execute our plays." However, while it will be a case of ticking of goals for each game do not mistake CSU's intent. James said she and her team-mates want to win. "Because was have such a big squad, at the beginning of the season we had a meeting with Marcus and he said 'Look there's two ways we can play the season. We can play it so everybody gets even game time and to have fun, or we play to win'," James revealed. "We did a hands up situation and every single person put hands up to win. It's a good feeling to see everyone, no matter what their skill level is, keen to attack that premiership. "In the first part of the season everyone will still get a crack, no-one is going to be left on that bench lonely and cold, I just think when it gets to the more intense part of the season we'll see what happens. "But I have got very high hopes for this season." Trials against Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City, who play in the Ferguson Cup competition, have provided a good chance for the squad to learn and gel. With the scheduled game against Parkes now being a friendly against Wellington instead, it will further add to their preparation. "It will be nice to play a team that's in our league, obviously going against Bulldogs in the trial was tough, they're the best team in the region, but playing against a team that's more our standard, it will be a good way for the girls to get into it," James said. "When you have so many numbers you worry about the commitment, but going to training, everyone turns up, we have more than the boys some weeks. They are just so keen to play footy." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

