CSU coach Dave Conyers will blood five newcomers in the students' first XV for this Saturday's New Holland Cup season opener against a Dubbo Rhinos outfit he views as a genuine threat. With prop Lamarn Ma'a departing and 2021 skipper Sam Chamberlain having moved to Nyngan and not able to commit to a full season, Conyers has had to draw on a number of new recruits to fill the gaps. Conyers has had the chance to see some of them in action during pre-season trials against Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City, but admits settling on the best first XV is a work in progress and it may take a few rounds before his students really gel. "I still think we're unprepared, like we've only been training for three-and-half weeks, and we've only had [five-eighth] Ethan Cusick back this week because he's been out with concussion," he said. "We've got still four guys out of last year's pack and three or four of our backs, so we've still got our infrastructure there from last year, but we've just got to sort new people in positions. "Tuesday night we had 30 people at training which is the biggest numbers we've had all pre-season, so that was very promising. But we're still sorting things out a bit, we usually don't get on a roll until the third or fourth round with uni teams." Having Cusick cleared for round one is a big plus, but Conyers is also excited to see some of his new players in action - namely prop Luke Parker and fullback Jordan O'Shea. "Luke's he's only a young bloke, he's 18-19, but he's looked real good at training. I think he's got a bright future that kid," Conyers said. "I don't think he's played before, I don't think he's played much of any contact sport, but he's just picked it up pretty quickly. "We've got a good young fullback too, he's a good defender, he runs the ball pretty smartly and he's got a good kick." READ MORE: CSU bloods new players in pre-season trial against Orange City READ MORE: Breakdown, strong defence a highlight of CSU's effort against Bulldogs READ MORE: Big numbers, plenty of enthusiasm from CSU's 2022 North Cup squad Conyers is also excited that Lachie Gelling has joined CSU's coaching staff this season. "He comes from a pretty famous family, his uncle was a Wallaby, and he played professional rugby in Japan for five years. He played 32 Tests for Japan and five rugby league Tests for Japan," he said. As for the Rhinos, while CSU has had their measure in recent seasons Conyers is expecting a tough contest come Saturday. "I watched them at a couple of tournaments in the pre-season, Cowra and the Orange City 10s, and they look like they've got a pretty decent side this year," he said. "They've always seemed to be really competitive against us, they've got a bit of a size advantage on us and a lot of experienced forwards, so it's not going to be easy on us up there. "One hundred percent this a danger game ... they've got some decent players. Their fullback is like six-foot-eight and can run and can play, he's a real danger so we've got to watch him." Saturday's game at Apex Oval at 3.15pm.

