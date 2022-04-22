Entries confirmed for 2022 Bathurst Young Woman Ambassador competition

community,

While numbers are down from previous years, organisers are still pleased with the amount of entries for this year's Bathurst Young Woman Ambassador competition. Ambassador chief steward Vicki Wilson said while there are only four entries, there was plenty of interest among young women. "We're down on entries - normally get a bit more, but the last couple of years with everything, it's been a bit difficult," she said. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "Having two long weekends in a row was a challenge too. "We had a lot of great interest, having a lot of girls interested in the competition, but they couldn't get up the two weekends in a row." Ms Wilson said the winner of the ambassador competition will be decided this weekend, before an announcement is made on the first day of the Royal Bathurst Show. "We've got four young ladies entered and we'll be having a luncheon on Saturday, where we'll have the judging. We'll have the judging up at the Bathurst Regional Council chambers," she said. "We're going to make the announcement on Friday night of the show, at the Cec English Pavilion." The winner of the ambassador competition is expected to compete in zone and then, if they're successful, in Sydney. "The winner of the competition wins a deportment course up in Dubbo," Ms Wilson said. "We pay for that and that's a really great experience for them. The deportment course helps them get ready for the zone finals. "Whichever girl wins the woman ambassador competition will go to a zone final and then Sydney." Ms Wilson also gave a huge thanks to the sponsors of the competition, saying she wouldn't be able to run it without them. The sponsors for the Bathurst Young Woman Ambassador competition include Western Advocate, Bathurst Broadcasters, Bathurst Regional Council, Boxgrove, Gorgeousness, Miles and Son Jewellery, Easy Living Shoes, Sheer Indulgence, Cityfit, Macquarie Medi Spa and Bathurst AH&P.

