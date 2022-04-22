WITH the end of the financial year just over two months away, it's time to start thinking about tax saving strategies. For higher earners, this is more important, especially for people who will have an abnormally high income this year. This can occur, for example, if a person has sold an investment property or shares with a large capital gain. Half of the realised gain must be added to taxable income. The first option to consider is investment gearing plans because they take the longest to set up. Investors must apply for a loan, choose their investment, and go through the settlement process, which can be lengthy if it is property. Once gearing plans are set up, investors can prepay expenses such as interest and insurance for the next 12 months in advance. This can qualify them for large tax deductions in this financial year, reducing their tax bill. Choosing investments may not be easy. Properties appear expensive. Ultra-low borrowing costs have boosted demand and driven prices up. Now borrowing costs are to rise. Investors will need to choose carefully. However, gearing is a long-term plan, best if 10 years or more. That being so, investors can consider property. It should be selected to identify assets likely to become more desirable in the future, due to demographic, lifestyle or development trends. Property values may not grow much in the next few years, but will long term. Shares aren't cheap either, but they aren't overly expensive relative to profits. Price-to-earnings ratios on forecast profits are just above long-term averages. Profits should increase post-COVID. Many consumers have extra cash savings they can spend. If profits rise, prices should follow. Investors can buy shares directly or via managed funds. The funds hold many companies, giving diversification. Individual shares are more volatile, with the market driven by fear and greed. Investors preferring lower volatility can buy diversified funds that invest in all asset areas. Balanced and growth funds usually earn a little less than share funds, but their values fluctuate less. The lowest cost loans are secured against properties. They can be taken to buy a new property, or shares or funds. With interest rates likely to rise, it may be best to lock in a multi-year fixed rate. Margin loans that use only the new share and fund investments as security can be a good option. Their rates are from around 4.5 per cent compared with property loans from 3.5 per cent. The best way to build wealth is by buying appreciating assets. Now is a good time to lock in low-rate finance for a long term.

