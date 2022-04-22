community,

2MCE's program guide includes some of the community broadcasting sector's best news, current affairs, and talks content. Stay up to date with hourly bulletins from National Radio News from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and from 6am to noon on weekends. You'll hear a mix of national and international news, sports, and finance with a focus on stories relevant to regional audiences. National Radio News is built on the community broadcasting sector's principles of democracy, independence, and access and is produced at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus in the same building as the 2MCE broadcast studios. A team of full-time journalists are supported by student cadet journalists from CSU's School of Information and Communication Studies. At 5pm weekdays, you'll hear The Wire, community and Indigenous radio's independent current affairs program. The Wire presents an alternative voice on current issues and prioritises the voices of people under-represented in social decision-making, including women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people on low incomes, and community members affected by decisions. The Wire is produced by a consortium of community radio stations comprised of Radio Adelaide, 2SER Sydney, and 4EB Brisbane. Tune in at 10pm Wednesday for Word for Word, long form interviews from a queer perspective. The program delves into the extraordinary lives of everyday people, highlighting every shade of queer culture and reflecting the spectrum of diversity that makes Australia today. Word for Word is produced by JOY 94.9 in Melbourne and is described as "sometimes challenging, often inspiring, always engaging, and constantly entertaining". All The Best, a program devoted to new Australian storytelling, is broadcast at 11.30am on Fridays. Discover short form documentaries, personal narratives and creative audio from across the country. You'll hear stories like how the Australian Wallabies used theatre workshops to improve their game, or what the shopping centre Santa Claus is really thinking. All The Best is produced by FBi Radio in Sydney, in association with SYN and 3RRR in Melbourne. You can hear engaging and independent news, current affairs, and talks programs on your community radio station, 2MCE.

