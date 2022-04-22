community,

DEPUTY Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, made a good decision last year to not release new areas for coal exploration in the Rylstone area. He now has the opportunity to make a similar decision in the Wollar district near Mudgee. An application for the release of 1632 hectares of farming land for new coal exploration surrounding the Wollar village should also be refused. This would protect the community and landscape from the further impact of coal mining while supporting a transition to a less carbon intense economy. The Central West is moving on from coal at a rapid rate with significant investment, job opportunities and regional growth generated through the Renewable Energy Zone. This is a positive transition with lasting benefits. Climate change is now threatening food and water security, health and wellbeing, and biodiversity with more intense droughts, bushfires, severe storms, and flash floods. The economic cost of extreme weather events is already outstripping any benefit from coal royalties in NSW. The faster we move away from dependence on coal, the easier it will become to slow down and mitigate the enormous economic, social, and environmental costs of climate change threats. Coal mining in the Western Coalfields at Lithgow and Mudgee has current approvals to extract up to 62.3 million tonnes per year with life of some mining until 2038. There is no economic justification to expand coal mining in the Western coalfields beyond current approvals. The Central West is in a prime position to build on the opportunities for a renewable energy economy. Many people support this positive direction set by the NSW Government. Community groups across the Central West and across NSW want to work together for a safer climate. Time is running out while extreme weather events are now impacting more often on people's lives and property. Now is the time to continue making good decisions for the region's future by not approving any new coal expansions. A rally has been organised at Paul Toole's Bathurst office at 229 Howick Street on Wednesday, April 27 at 10.30am to support a transition away from coal. Speakers will include Chris Gambian, CEO for the Nature Conservation Council of NSW, and Nic Clyde, NSW campaign manager from Lock the Gate. The rally will be hosted by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN), who invite you to come along and add your support.

